Fresh off leaking the Daredevil: Born Again season 2 trailer, Krysten Ritter just said too much about making a new Jessica Jones project
Marvel is seemingly working on something else for Jessica Jones after Daredevil: Born Again
Jessica Jones actor Krysten Ritter has teased a return to Marvel after making her comeback in Daredevil: Born Again season 2.
"There's a lot of stuff that I felt there was room to explore," Ritter told Phase Hero's Brandon Davis. "[Marvel Studios television head] Brad [Winderbaum] and I talked about it. I'm not going to say any of it because we're going to be doing it."
Sometimes, just sometimes, a non-answer is an answer in and of itself. Ritter's confirmation that a future post-Born Again project will be happening suggests that a special in the mold of The Punisher's own one-shot could very well be happening over on Disney Plus.
Of course, it could well be a separate project or another bit-part appearance in another Marvel project entirely, but it appears Jessica Jones won't be one-and-done on her MCU comeback. This comes just days after Ritter leaked a snippet of the Born Again season 2 trailer from NYCC.
Krysten Ritter first portrayed the hard-nosed detective across three seasons of Jessica Jones on Netflix. Back in 2024, the stable of street-level heroes known as The Defenders (including Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist) were once again made canon to the MCU, with Daredevil: Born Again kicking off its return earlier this year.
"It's so great to be back, returning to Jessica after three seasons and The Defenders and now joining the MCU," Ritter said during Disney's upfront presentation in May. "I'm so excited to bring back this iconic character, and without giving too much away, there is much more in store for Jessica Jones. This is going to be an incredible season!"
Daredevil: Born Again season 2, meanwhile, hits Disney Plus next March.
