Frank Castle and Matt Murdock's reunion in Daredevil: Born Again was originally meant to happen in a later episode

News
By published

We almost had to wait a little longer for Punisher's return

Daredevil: Born Again
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Daredevil: Born Again episode 4 saw the introduction of a major Marvel character into the MCU: Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle, AKA Punisher.

Bernthal played the fan-favorite character in Netflix's Defenders Saga, and his return to the small screen in the new Disney Plus show has been long-awaited. Originally, though, viewers would have had to wait even longer for Frank Castle and Matt Murdock to come face to face once again.

"That scene had already been shot for a later episode," episode 4 director Jeffrey Nachmanoff revealed to the Phase Hero podcast. "And it was only after we'd done the things together that the producers realized, 'Oh, you know what, that scene should happen all the way back here.

"But what happened was we knew that, so David [Feige, screenwriter] and I talked, David and I worked out and said we needed to put a few other little pieces in," he explained. "We didn't have Jon Bernthal, so I shot a few parts just with Charlie [Cox] that had to be added in just to change the words. You'll never know which ones they are."

Frank and Matt's reunion was as fraught as you might expect. Matt went to confront Frank at his hideout in his quest to get to the bottom of Hector's death, after discovering a shell casing with the Punisher logo. The pair clash, as Matt thinks Frank should be using his powers for good, while Frank thinks Matt is denying his violent nature by hanging up the Daredevil suit. And things get particularly heated after Frank mentions Foggy...

New episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are released weekly on Disney Plus. For more, get up to speed with our Daredevil: Born Again release schedule, or catch up with our Daredevil: Born Again season 1 review.

See more TV Shows News
Emily Garbutt
Entertainment Writer

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Jon Bernthal as The Punisher in Daredevil: Born Again
Punisher has returned in Daredevil: Born Again, on the 9 year anniversary of his first MCU appearance
Marvel producer teases how Punisher's role fits into Daredevil: Born Again: "Frank's appearances are just insane"
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again fans are loving Punisher and Matt Murdock's reunion, calling it the "best scene" of the show so far
Punisher
Punisher star Jon Bernthal walked away from the original Daredevil: Born Again because he disagreed with his character's direction: "I thought would not appeal to the fans"
Jon Bernthal in The Punisher
Daredevil: Born Again's Charlie Cox reveals that The Punisher star Jon Bernthal would regularly rewrite his lines during filming
Wilson Bethel as Bullseye in Daredevil: Born Again
New Daredevil: Born Again episode sees Frank Castle call one fan-favorite villain by his comic book name for the first time - and Marvel fans are loving it
Latest in Marvel TV Shows
Daredevil: Born Again
Frank Castle and Matt Murdock's reunion in Daredevil: Born Again was originally meant to happen in a later episode
Angela Del Toro as White Tiger in Marvel Comics
Who is Angela in Daredevil: Born Again?
Daredevil
Netflix boss says Marvel was "thrifty" about its Defenders shows: "We wanted to make great television; they wanted to make money"
Muse
Who is Muse and who is playing him in Daredevil: Born Again?
Wilson Bethel as Bullseye in Daredevil: Born Again
New Daredevil: Born Again episode sees Frank Castle call one fan-favorite villain by his comic book name for the first time - and Marvel fans are loving it
Emilia Clarke in Secret Invasion
New Daredevil: Born Again episode references an all-but-forgotten Disney Plus show - and fans are happy to hear it
Latest in News
John Cena in Barbie
John Cena comedy Coyote Vs. Acme might come out after all, over a year after it was controversially shelved
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing Yasuke kneeling and praying while wearing a traditional purple robe
Assassin's Creed Shadows' "Canon Mode" gives you the official RPG experience – but it'll cost you almost every romance option
Daredevil: Born Again
Frank Castle and Matt Murdock's reunion in Daredevil: Born Again was originally meant to happen in a later episode
Adam Scott in Severance
Ben Stiller says it won't take another three years to make the third season of Severance, teasing they're "announcing what the plan is very soon"
Hughie in The Boys season 1
Rapture's number one fan Jack Quaid is back with a perfect idea for a BioShock TV show
A brightened screenshot from Metal Gear Solid 5: Ground Zeroes.
Hideo Kojima knows fans thought Metal Gear Solid 5: Ground Zeroes was too short, as he thinks back to negative comments: "'Why would they sell a trial version even at a low price?'"
More about marvel tv shows
Angela Del Toro as White Tiger in Marvel Comics

Who is Angela in Daredevil: Born Again?

Muse

Who is Muse and who is playing him in Daredevil: Born Again?
A brightened screenshot from Metal Gear Solid 5: Ground Zeroes.

Hideo Kojima knows fans thought Metal Gear Solid 5: Ground Zeroes was too short, as he thinks back to negative comments: "'Why would they sell a trial version even at a low price?'"
See more latest
Most Popular
A brightened screenshot from Metal Gear Solid 5: Ground Zeroes.
Hideo Kojima knows fans thought Metal Gear Solid 5: Ground Zeroes was too short, as he thinks back to negative comments: "'Why would they sell a trial version even at a low price?'"
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing Yasuke kneeling and praying while wearing a traditional purple robe
Assassin's Creed Shadows' "Canon Mode" gives you the official RPG experience – but it'll cost you almost every romance option
John Cena in Barbie
John Cena comedy Coyote Vs. Acme might come out after all, over a year after it was controversially shelved
Mock up of Nvidia RTX 5060 graphics card with blue mountains in backdrop
The RTX 5060 Ti allegedly isn't coming until mid-April but a delay could help Nvidia's dreadful stock situation
Hughie in The Boys season 1
Rapture's number one fan Jack Quaid is back with a perfect idea for a BioShock TV show
Adam Scott in Severance
Ben Stiller says it won't take another three years to make the third season of Severance, teasing they're "announcing what the plan is very soon"
Gordon Freeman
Valve literally gives Half-Life away now, but 27 years ago it was carefully crushing its angry pirates: "None of them had actually bought the game"
Diablo 4 lunar event
Blizzard came up with Diablo 4's most powerful item modifiers at the last minute: "Literally, we had 2 weeks left in the development schedule"
New History of the DC Universe #1
Almost 90 years of DC history will be refined into an official timeline in New History of the DC Universe: "It's a chance to realign all of DC's sprawling continuity into one master timeline"
Super Mario 64
Blindfolded Super Mario 64 speedrunner declares "70 Star is DEAD" after he "absolutely obliterated" his old record