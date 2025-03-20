Frank Castle and Matt Murdock's reunion in Daredevil: Born Again was originally meant to happen in a later episode

Daredevil: Born Again episode 4 saw the introduction of a major Marvel character into the MCU: Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle, AKA Punisher.

Bernthal played the fan-favorite character in Netflix's Defenders Saga, and his return to the small screen in the new Disney Plus show has been long-awaited. Originally, though, viewers would have had to wait even longer for Frank Castle and Matt Murdock to come face to face once again.

"That scene had already been shot for a later episode," episode 4 director Jeffrey Nachmanoff revealed to the Phase Hero podcast. "And it was only after we'd done the things together that the producers realized, 'Oh, you know what, that scene should happen all the way back here.

"But what happened was we knew that, so David [Feige, screenwriter] and I talked, David and I worked out and said we needed to put a few other little pieces in," he explained. "We didn't have Jon Bernthal, so I shot a few parts just with Charlie [Cox] that had to be added in just to change the words. You'll never know which ones they are."

Frank and Matt's reunion was as fraught as you might expect. Matt went to confront Frank at his hideout in his quest to get to the bottom of Hector's death, after discovering a shell casing with the Punisher logo. The pair clash, as Matt thinks Frank should be using his powers for good, while Frank thinks Matt is denying his violent nature by hanging up the Daredevil suit. And things get particularly heated after Frank mentions Foggy...

New episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are released weekly on Disney Plus.