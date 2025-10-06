Former Marvel TV head praises Daredevil: Born Again, but says don't call the Defenders the "Netflix" heroes: "I'm not sure if anything like that has happened before – especially across two networks"

From 2010 to 2019, writer and producer Jeph Loeb served as the head of Marvel Television, shepherding the six Marvel series that aired on Netflix – Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Defenders, and Punisher. With Matt Murdock and some of his Defenders compatriots now joining the MCU, Loeb has opened up about his opinion on Daredevil: Born Again, citing the show's revival on Disney Plus as a unique and special moment in television.

"I'm very happy for all my friends – actors, writers, directors, stunt folks, crew and everybody else who worked on all those shows and killed it – that they get to continue to honor those roles. I'm not sure if anything like that has happened before – particularly on two different networks," Loeb tells Newsarama.

At the same time, he's eager to lay the success of Daredevil and its sister shows at the feet of the hardworking Marvel Television team, clarifying that the shows merely aired on Netflix.

"One thing that I'd love to clear up – while it's an easy shorthand to call them the 'Netflix' heroes – the plain truth is Netflix was our network. They aired the shows that then Marvel Television created, produced, wrote, cast, shot, edited, scored, etc. – hours and hours of some of the most brilliant people who worked on those shows for Marvel TV," says Loeb. "It was such an incredible team who have since gone out there and made names for themselves on nearly every other network/streaming service as executives/writers/producers – the works! Those folks are the real heroes of those six series!"

Though Loeb has since moved on from Marvel Television, he's currently writing a new X-Men title at Marvel Comics that celebrates the 30th anniversary of the classic Age of Apocalypse event (watch for our interview with Loeb on his new X-Men comic, coming soon).

And as for whether he's got anything in mind for a potential return to Daredevil and his Defenders allies, Loeb's answer is simple: "There are always more stories to tell."

Learn all about how Daredevil fits into the MCU with our chronological Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline, and stay up to date on all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows in the works.