Daredevil star Charlie Cox was behind one of the most emotional parts of Daredevil: Born Again's premiere: "That was a brilliant idea"

Matt Murdock has made a triumphant return to our screens in Daredevil: Born Again with the first two episodes now live on Disney Plus. It's an emotional debut too, with some major plot points emerging in the opening moments. On that note, we're about to be getting into major spoiler details so make sure you've seen the first two episodes before reading on.

If you're still here, you'll know that Daredevil: Born Again episode 1 begins with Foggy's death. While he and the team are celebrating at Josie's, Foggy receives a mysterious phone call from his client who reveals that he told someone his location. It turns out the person is question is Benjamin Poindexter, also known as Bullseye.

He shoots Foggy in the chest who is left bleeding out in Karen's arms while Matt Murdock pursues Bullseye in a brutal fight. However, all the while, he can hear Foggy's heartbeat fading away thanks to his super-sensitive hearing. It's a heartbreaking detail, and it turns out that it was actually star Charlie Cox's idea.

Speaking to Variety, showrunner Dario Scardapane said after a few drafts of the opening sequences, Cox had an idea. "Charlie came in and was like, 'What if I can hear his heartbeat the entire time?'" Scardapane recalled. "'Done' – I went back home, and busted that out, because that was a brilliant idea."

Speaking to GamesRadar+, directors Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson also opened up about shooting the climactic scene. "We cannot tell you the amount of thought that was put into basically the first 15 minutes, everything went under a microscope," Benson explained. "But particularly those first 15 minutes, because we're fans of the show, we know how it feels. It felt bad to direct it. We wanted it to feel wrong. It was like, wait, this is the death he gets? You know, just shot on the street out of nowhere. And it feels that way. It feels unfair."

For more, check out our Daredevil: Born Again season 1 review and our Daredevil: Born Again release schedule.