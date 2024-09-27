Agatha All Along's first big casualty suggests it's not the end for their character in the MCU: "You need to watch more"

Agatha All Along's third episode took us down the Witches' Road and, along the winding path, wine was drunk, nightmares came to life and – at the end of it all – one of the coven ended up dead on the ground. It happens.

Despite that, the actor behind the shocking casualty suggests there's more to come from their character in the rest of the Disney Plus series.

Spoilers for Agatha All Along episode 3 follow. You have been warned!

"How much of this have you seen?" Sharon/Mrs. Hart actor Debra Jo Rupp asked TVLine, with the implication being that the batch of four episodes sent out to critics (inevitably) doesn't cover the show's full story – nor her character arc.

"So, you need to watch more," Rupp said. "But yes, I’m very pleased with Sharon’s arc."

However, that's at odds with our own interview with Agatha All Along creator Jac Schaeffer. The showrunner may be keeping spoilers close to her chest, but her answer felt far more definitive.

"It was a big question – do characters die in the show?" Schaeffer told GamesRadar+. "We went around and around, it was a decision that we made quite late. The scripts were all written, we were even cast, we weren't shooting yet but I usually like to have the answers to those questions earlier."

Schaeffer continued, "The answer was yes because we wanted the show to have teeth. This is a show about a character who is classified as a villain. Also, there is something about witchcraft that if you remove death, those bigger stakes like that, it becomes soft, toothless, and inauthentic. So yeah, we kill someone."

Agatha All Along continues to air weekly on Disney Plus, though you might want to avoid the latest round of Funko Pop leaks – as they've revealed the true identities of two major characters.

For more from Marvel Phase 5 and beyond, check out our guide to upcoming Marvel movies and shows. Then dive into the story so far with a look at how to watch the Marvel movies in order and the Marvel timeline.