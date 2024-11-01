Agatha All Along's costume designer reveals neat nods to Wanda and Vision in Billy's Wiccan suit

Wanda Maximoff may not cameo in Agatha All Along, but the Marvel series' costume designer Daniel Selon managed to sneak her into the show in the subtlest of ways...

After the show's two-episode finale aired on Disney Plus, Selon took to Instagram to share up-close photos of Wiccan's suit, and explained that its texture is the same as Scarlet Witch's costume from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. He noted that Wiccan's cape is a nod to Vision, too, with the robot's "iconically graphic" pattern printed on the underside.

"It is important to honor and keep your ancestors close," he added. Then he went on to say that Wiccan's costume also features laser-cut rune designs that hark back to the WandaVision battle – and that Billy's sweater on the Road had Wanda's crown and the Mind Stone symbols embroidered into it.

While we learned that 'Teen' is actually Billy Maximoff back in episode 5, we didn't see Joe Locke's character step into his full power as Wiccan – and don the comic-accurate costume, complete with red cloak – until he returned to the Road to help Agatha fend off Death in episode 8.

"I was there on set watching my boy fly down from the corner of the sky to save Agatha," said Selon. "Wiccan is my guy! I love this character because I relate so closely to his journey of self discovery and stepping into his power. I also uncovered layers of my identity and began to realize myself as a designer during this show. It was a truly transformative experience. I am honored and humbled that Jac, Mary, Kevin, Brad and the entire team trusted me to costume design this production."

"The attention to detail is amazing. On my normal Road-look jeans, there's a square on the knee of leather, and it's the same leather that they use then on the costume," Locke previously told Deadline. "We had it so the jumper would get red and more red and red after I get stabbed in episode 4, and then that turns into the cape. So it's almost like the Road kit turns slowly into the Wiccan kit."

