With Teen's boyfriend, Agatha All Along may have snuck another Young Avenger into the MCU right under our noses

The first two episodes of Agatha All Along are chock full of Easter eggs and references to other Marvel properties and plenty of other witchy media - but there's one blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment in episode 2 that could have big ramifications in the wider MCU.

As Agatha and Joe Locke's Teen are riding in the car, Teen's boyfriend calls, with a picture of his face appearing on his phone's screen. The thing is, if 'Teen' is actually Billy Kaplan/Maximoff, the son of the Scarlet Witch, then his boyfriend could very well be another Young Avenger - Hulkling, who has a superheroic parentage all his own.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

See, Billy is a founding member of the Young Avengers as Wiccan (though he originally went by "Asgardian" for just a few issues). And he's also the longtime paramour of Teddy Altman, AKA Hulkling, another founding member, who is the son of Mar-Vell, the original Captain Marvel of Marvel Comics, and the Skrull Princess - making him a half-Kree, half-Skrull.

In terms of his powers, Hulkling (whose name is of course an homage to the Hulk) has the super-strength and enhanced physiology of a Kree warrior as well as the shapeshifting abilities of the Skrull. Though he usually maintains a kind of Kree/Skrull hybrid form with a more humanoid appearance and green skin, Hulkling has also been known to grow a big pair of draconic looking wings as one of his regular shapeshifting tricks.

Because of his unique parentage, Hulkling is seen as royalty by both the Kree and the Skrull, who believe he is a prophesied scion who can unite their people as one. And in the 2020 story Empyre, that's exactly what happens, as he becomes Emperor Dorrek VII of the combined Kree/Skrull empire.

In that story, he also finally marries Wiccan, as they're now both adults in comic book time and have been dating since they were teens, making Billy Kaplan the Imperial Consort.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

There are still a lot of "ifs" in this equation - that could be Hulkling if that is indeed Billy Kaplan (or Maximoff, if they stick with his MCU name). But it's looking quite a lot like that is indeed the case, and if so, Marvel may be quietly sneaking another Young Avenger in under our noses.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And once again, a big if - if that is indeed Hulkling, all the pieces for his appearance are already in place. As of the post-credits stinger of The Marvels, Kamala Khan is officially recruiting for the Young Avengers, starting with Kate Bishop. And Secret Invasion established a large population of Skrulls living on Earth, making a half-Skrull/half-Kree just as likely to be living as a human.

Is that Hulkling? There is a bit of evidence against this being the case, as Teen's boyfriend is confirmed to be played by Miles Gutierrez-Riley, and is said to be named "Eddie." But… They're already hiding the true identities of multiple characters in the series including Aubrey Plaza's Rio Vidal and even Teen himself, so we're not ruling it out.

We'll find out more as Agatha All Along continues to premiere new episodes on Disney Plus every Thursday.

On a Marvel kick? Here's how to watch all the Marvel movies and shows in order, along with every new MCU release we know about.