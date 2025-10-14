X-Men star Evan Peters would "love" to play Quicksilver again to properly explore the mutant's backstory: "I always sort of played it like a guest spot"

Evan Peters is keen to play his X-Men character Peter Maximoff, AKA Quicksilver again in the future – and he thinks there's still lots to explore when it comes to the mutant with super speed.

"I would love to come back and do Quicksilver again," Peters told IMDb. "I think it was such a fun character and there’s a lot more to explore and I always sort of played it like a guest spot, you know. He pops in and he pops out, is kind of what it was, so I’m always curious to see what it would really be like to explore that character and the backstory."

He first played the role in 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past before returning in 2016's X-Men: Apocalypse and 2019's Dark Phoenix, along with a cameo in Deadpool 2. Somewhat confusingly, he's also appeared in two MCU TV shows, as another version of Peter Maximoff – but not Quicksilver. In WandaVision and Agatha All Along, he was Ralph Bohner, a resident of Westview who Agatha Harkness forces to impersonate Wanda's twin brother Pietro.

"The visual effects and what they were able to do with that was mind-blowing," Peters added, referring to his character's speedster abilities in the X-Men movies. "I still can't believe I was able to be behind the scenes of that. It was really, really cool."

Peters is currently starring in Tron: Ares as antagonistic tech CEO Julian Dillinger alongside Greta Lee, Jared Leto, and Gillian Anderson. Julian is the brains behind AI supersoldier Ares, who's brought into the real world by Dillinger Systems.

