Thunderbolts star Lewis Pullman still doesn't yet know if his new MCU character will end up being a hero or a villain: "I would enjoy going in either direction"

According to rumors, Lewis Pullman will soon suit up as Marvel comic's The Sentry in upcoming movie Thunderbolts . But since this is the character’s first time being brought to life on screen, we are wondering whether the super being will be presented as a hero or a villain in the wider MCU, and Pullman is keen to know too.

"God, I would love to know. I genuinely, I don't know," admits Pullman in an interview with GamesRadar+. "It's one of the exciting parts about being invited into the whole universe is there's a lot of unknowns, and you just kind of got to go with the flow and embrace the unknowns of it all."

Although Marvel has yet to officially confirm the role, judging by the teaser trailer, we think it is pretty likely that Pullman will portray The Sentry. In the clip, we see the star dressed in dirty scrubs filled with bullet holes, and introduced simply as ‘Bob’. But Marvel fans will know that in the comics Sentry’s human name is Bob Reynolds.

So, who is The Sentry? The Superman-esque comic book character, often thought of as the most powerful superhero in the Marvel Universe, started off as an ordinary man who ingested a serum that gave him immense power. But The Sentry’s power means that for every good deed he does, his evil side known as The Void counteracts it. This means that while the hero has the capability of being the best and most helpful hero in the world, he also could be the most evil and dangerous.

These conflicting powers are what makes Pullman’s place in the MCU so interesting. Despite feeling uncertain himself, Pullman seems to be excited either way, as he adds, "But I would enjoy going in either direction. I can say that." The Sentry's place in Thunderbolts is also up for debate as we don't yet have an official synopsis for the movie.

But you don't have to wait until 2025 to see Pullman, as the star will first grace the screen in a very different role, as Ben Mears in the new Salem’s Lot adaptation. Based on Stephen King’s legendary 1975 novel, the movie follows author Mears as he returns to his hometown in search of inspiration for his new book only to find the once quaint town crawling with vicious vampires.

For more on that, check out our interviews with Pullman and the rest of the cast on how they still honored King despite plot changes and what it was like to shoot the scariest scene in the movie . Salem's Lot premieres on Max in the US on October 3 and in theaters in the UK and Ireland on October 11.

