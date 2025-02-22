That Captain America: Brave New World cameo changed several times, but it was always going to be that character

When it comes to the blueprint of a Marvel movie, there are two things it can't be without – cameos and post-credit scenes. Thankfully, we got both in the case of Captain America: Brave New World . Besides that head-scratching threat from Samuel Sterns (Tim Blake Nelson) during the post-credit scene, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) also received a visit from his old pal, Bucky (Sebastian Stan), in the film's final act. It was a wonderful moment between two old friends before one battled a raging Red Hulk. According to the film's director, Julius Onah, various other locations were considered for the former Winter Soldier's appearance before they settled on that one.

"Bucky has always been there from the first draft that I was involved with, but in slightly different positions in the movie," Onah told Variety . "The question just became what’s the most interesting and surprising way to see him? At some points, he was there in the very beginning of the movie. At some points, it was just at the very end of the movie. But then ultimately [the scene] became something that is a really fun surprise and also an emotional moment that helps move Sam along in his story."

The final location was ideal, with Sam's old friend being the right person at the right time to advise our hero, who was taking hits from all sides. That was even before Thunderbolt Ross (Harrison Ford) got angry. "I think that we landed on a place that was really fun, exciting, and emotional," added Onah. However, a brief appearance understandably sparks big questions for fans regarding Bucky's current place in the events of the MCU and what might see him finding a place in Congress.

"What I will say is, obviously Bucky is attached to the Thunderbolts* movie. I think with all of these films, there’s what’s been present in publishing, but the MCU is always trying to surprise and redefine these characters. There’s an element as well of Bucky’s character going through these changes and trying to redefine himself from what we expected of a guy who used to be a Hydra-controlled assassin," the director theorized. "So I think they were leaning into a fun, unexpected way to put Bucky on a surprising journey — and that’s where it landed."

We have a vague idea of where Bucky is headed, given that he'll be caught up in the action with Marvel's new team of misfits, the Thunderbolts* when they arrive in theatres on May 2. Get the full rundown of everything you need to know about them here.