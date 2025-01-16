Marvel fans are sharing their favorite parts of one of the MCU's most unpopular movies

Marvel fans are sharing the love for Eternals, one of the MCU's least popular movies, on Reddit .

Directed by Chloé Zhao and released in 2021, the movie follows a group of ancient aliens who’ve been living secretly on Earth for millennia, as well as introducing a new threat: the Deviants. The cast includes Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Barry Keoghan, Brian Tyree Henry, Angelina Jolie, and Kumail Nanjiani.

"I recently rewatched it, and it’s still one of my favourite MCU films," wrote one user. "I wish Marvel Studios would shoot on location more, because even if our opinions on the story differ, we can agree that it’s a gorgeous looking film."

Another wrote, "Most Marvel movies lack an emotional core, this one had a little bit of one, which made up for the plot and pacing issues. And the actors were top notch."

"Super underrated movie," someone else wrote. "I like pretty much all the concepts, but a movie wasn't enough to fit them in. If it were a show, this would have been perfect."

"Honestly all the serious problems with this movie can be tied to the fact that the core nature of the Eternals is so deeply rooted in mythology and lore that even an Endgame-length movie wouldn’t be enough time to tell a complete story about them," added another.

"I absolutely agree with the common criticism that this should have been a series instead of a movie. That said, I still like this movie a lot, because in spite of that issue, they managed to keep the premise shining through; this isn’t a movie about a handful of characters’ stories intertwining to take on a big villain. It’s a single story of a family, coming to odds over a layered, world-shaking decision that has no perfect, clear-cut answer."

