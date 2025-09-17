Fantastic Four gag reel shows a whole new side to Marvel's First Family: "How do you say 'Oh f*ck' in Marvel land?"

The gag reel for The Fantastic Four: First Steps has finally hit the internet, and it shows Marvel's First Family in a whole new light.

Shared by Entertainment Weekly, and then posted to Twitter, the gag reel features Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Paul Walter Hauser messing around and making mistakes on the set of the Marvel Phase 6 film.

At one point, Kirby experiments with how fast she should flip upside down during Sue Storm's birth scene, while Quinn makes several attempts to enter a scene, and Moss-Bachrach ruins a take with a sneeze. Hauser also drops an f-bomb that he jokes is "for the DVD," and, similarly, Pascal looks into the camera and asks, "How do you say, 'Oh fuck' in Marvel land?" Check it out below.

The 'Fantastic Four' gag reel has been released pic.twitter.com/P61OAM6Y61September 16, 2025

Ahead of the home release, a deleted scene has also hit the internet, showing Sue Storm visiting Mole Man. Titles of other deleted scenes yet to make it to the internet are: 'Thanksgiving Soup Kitchen', 'Fantastic Four Day', 'Birthday Sweater', and 'Taking Turns.'

We'll next see Marvel's First Family in Avengers: Doomsday, which arrives next year. The cast also includes multiple returning X-Men, the Thunderbolts, and familiar favorites like Anthony Mackie's Captain America, Chris Hemsworth's Thor, and Letitia Wright's Shuri.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives on digital this September 23 and on Blu-ray and DVD this October 14. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows for everything the MCU has in store.