Edgar Wright reveals how he knew it was "time to leave" his doomed Ant-Man movie

News
By published

Edgar Wright stepped away from making Ant-Man for Marvel

Paul Rudd as Scott Lang in Ant-Man
(Image credit: Disney)

Edgar Wright might be best known for his Cornetto Trilogy, but there was a time he almost directed a Marvel movie.

The director developed his version of the movie in question, Ant-Man, for 8 years. Ultimately, though, he chose to step away from the film, and the final product stars Paul Rudd and is directed by Peyton Reed (Wright and his collaborator Joe Cornish kept story and screenplay credits).

"Short answer. Joe Cornish and I had written the script long before Marvel became as huge as it did, our screenplay existed before Iron Man came out," he wrote. "But when we came to make it in 2014 – they had a established house style, a way of working, and a continuity that didn't really fit with the more left-field heist movie we'd written. So I knew it was time to leave, because our draft we loved was fading away and I thought it better if someone else did it. I have never seen the film to this day, but don't regret leaving."

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I'm the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.