Black Widow star Ray Winstone says "all of" his scenes had to be reshot, and he wanted to be recast rather than film them again: "I'm not doing it now. I've done it"

Black Widow star Ray Winstone has talked about his experience filming the Marvel movie, and it doesn't sound that positive.

Winstone played the villain Dreykov in the Marvel Phase 4 film, but, by the sounds of things, all of his scenes had to be reshot.

"We used to get applauded on set. It was probably the best thing I've done for a really long time," Winstone said of the original shoot at the Sarajevo Film Festival (H/T Variety).

"Then I come home after finishing the job and get a call saying we need to do some reshoots," he added. "I say: how many scenes? [Cate Shortland, director] says 'all of them.' So I said she should recast [the role], but I was contracted, so I had to do it. I go back, they do my hair all nice, put me in the suit, and I couldn't do it. I'd already done it. I thought, 'I'm not doing it now. I've done it. That's how it's going to be.' That's rejection, you know? There's nothing worse than doing something, leaving it on the floor, and then being told it's not right."

While reshoots are par for the course on Marvel blockbusters, this does sound like a pretty extensive round of them.

Rumors also abounded that this year's Captain America: Brave New World underwent heavy reshoots, which director Julius Onah denied. "We only did one period of additional photography, which is the same on all of these movies, and it's just part of the filmmaking at this scale. When you think about so many movies that you love, I was mentioning this before from Star Wars to Jaws to Lord of the Rings, to you know, all those movies, this is a part of the process."

