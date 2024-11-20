Avengers: Secret Wars really leads us into the age of X-Men at Marvel, says Kevin Feige

Kevin Feige has revealed that Avengers: Secret Wars will lead us into the age of the X-Men within the MCU.

In a new interview with Deadline, the Marvel boss said it's a "dream come true" to "finally" have the rights to Wolverine, Beast, and more, and opened up on the process of "taking characters from all different types of places and franchises and putting them together."

As he compared the upcoming Thunderbolts movie to the likes of the Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy series, he teased: "I think you will see that continues in our next few movies with some X-Men players that you might recognize. Right after that, the whole story of Secret Wars really leads us into a new age of mutants and of the X-Men. [It's] one of those dreams come true. We finally have the X-Men back."

Avengers: Secret Wars, or Avengers 6 if you'd rather count 'em like that, is set to release in 2027 and follow on from the events of Avengers: Doomsday.

Mutants have been creeping their way into the MCU for a few years now, with Professor X appearing in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, Ms. Marvel being confirmed to be one in her Disney Plus show, Beast popping up in The Marvels post-credits scene, and Wolverine making his franchise debut in this year's Deadpool and Wolverine. Now that the Merc with a Mouth's formerly standalone series is officially MCU canon, anything can happen...



