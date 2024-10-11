Andrew Garfield says Tobey Maguire is his favorite Spider-Man, though he thinks what Tom Holland has done with the role is "incredible"

Sorry Tom Holland, but Tobey Maguire is Andrew Garfield's favorite Spider-Man.

"Tobey [Maguire] was my guy. I was in drama school and I was watching his films when I was a young, impressionable actor, and I was practicing being him," Garfield told Vanity Fair. "But I think what Tom [Holland] has done is incredible as well. I kind of love them both equally, but I think because it was at a formative part of my life, Tobey…that's my Spider-Man."

Garfield took over from Maguire after a fourth Spider-Man movie in Sam Raimi's early 2000s series was canceled due to Spider-Man 3's reception. (I think Dancing Emo Peter Parker was the best part of the franchise, so whatever), In 2012. Sony rebooted the series, rebranding it as The Amazing Spider-Man with a different storyline that saw Garfield as Peter Parker and Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy.

The film grossed $758 million against a budget of $200 million. A sequel was greenlit, but Garfield's third film was canceled. The actor reprised the role in Spider-Man: No Way Home, in which Maguire also returned. Together, the three Spideys take on Willem Dafoe's terrifying Green Goblin from Raimi's original trilogy.

