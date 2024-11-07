The Rings of Power showrunners tease Elrond's arc on the Lord of the Rings series: "We're going to break him"

The Rings of Power season 3 is currently being written, the showrunners have confirmed in a new interview as they teased one of the most interesting arcs on the show.

Speaking to YouTube channel Rings and Realms, Patrick McKay gave a small tease about the show's future, saying, "We're writing season 3 and there's a lot of happening in Numenor". However, most of the conversation revolved around getting into details of season 2, and the wider arcs on the show.

Chief among the discussion was Elrond, who went on a huge journey in the second season. Talking about his arc across the show, J.D. Payne explains: "There are several big tentpole moments that Tolkien gives us with First and Second Age Elrond. We know that he's the herald of Gil-galad in the Battle of the Last Alliance. We know that he has this moment going to Eregion and fighting this hopeless, ill-fated battle. Really from moment one, we've been thinking about Elrond going through these huge, life-changing events and experiences."

Co-showrunner Patrick McKay added in the interview that this is something that they discussed with actor Robert Aramayo early on too. The actor is mostly known for playing complex roles so was surprised to be cast. "We cast him to play the most optimistic character in the show, right," McKay added. "And I remember talking with him and he's like, 'Why? I don't understand, I love Lord of the Rings, but why?' and it was like we're going to take him on a journey, we're going to break him because that's the story of Elrond.' That's the story of Elrond, he's this incredible force for good who loses everything."

McKay explained this is the place they're heading the character towards by the time of the Third Age. And as Payne puts it with Elrond's arc, "The hits keep coming, it never really lets up."

For more on the show, check out our guides to The Rings of Power season 2 ending explained. We've also got a list of the best shows on Prime Video to stream right now as well.