The Rings of Power season 2 will see a new side to the Ents that will deepen the lore

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 is almost here – and, along with a heavy helping of Sauron, it's also going to feature another of J.R.R. Tolkien's creations: the Ents.

As Patrick McKay teases in the new issue of SFX magazine, which hits newsstands on August 7 and features Alien: Romulus on the cover, the new Rings of Power season will continue to augment Tolkien's lore with the showrunners' own original expansions. "This season, we have an incredible sequence involving the character Arondir [Ismael Cruz Córdova] in the middle of the season, where he's going to uncover a mystery that will lead him to a very surprising encounter with a pair of Ents.

"They are the shepherds of the forest, which are talking, walking trees," he details. "Ents are a thing that we know exist in Middle-earth but we've never seen a couple of Ents, including an Ent wife. So that's an instance of a thing that ostensibly is not a moment fans have been anticipating, or expecting to happen on the way to the road to the Battle of Eregion.

"There's a lot of moments in between that are hopefully just as delightful, or maybe even more surprising. But that's the fun of it all, right? In Middle-earth, you never know what you’re gonna get," he concludes.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 begins releasing on August 29.

