The Rings of Power has a musical Sauron Easter egg and the composer is "thrilled" that someone has already found it

The Rings of Power season 2 premiere features a dark Sauron and Galadriel Easter egg – and composer Bear McCreary is pleased someone has spotted it already.

In the moment, Galadriel comments that Sauron (or Halbrand, as she knew him) "used me, and under his hand I was played like a harp to a melody not of my choosing." As she speaks, Sauron's theme can be heard in the background, played on a harp. "Good ears! I'm thrilled somebody noticed," McCreary wrote on X.

Good ears! I’m thrilled somebody noticed. 😉 https://t.co/grSeYxBOVyAugust 30, 2024

This isn't the only way that Sauron and Galadriel are connected in the new season. "They're both magical, powerful beings, and I think there is something lonely to existing in that kind of sphere that they both are in," Galadriel actor Morfydd Clark told us recently. "But yeah, there is some sort of cosmic connection, which I've heard Charlie [Vickers, Sauron actor] mention a few times. I was like 'Nice, I like that'. Yeah, and it will go on for 1000s and 1000s of years."

The new season sees the aftermath of Galadriel falling for Sauron's trickery back in season 1, and, as we've seen in the first three episodes, she still wants to use those pesky rings of power despite knowing whose idea it was to forge them…

The show is releasing weekly on Prime Video now, and you can check out our Rings of Power season 2 release schedule to keep up to date, or see our Rings of Power season 2 review for our spoiler-free verdict on all eight episodes.