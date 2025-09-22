This Netflix hit anime is getting a two-part live action film adaptation next year, and we already have a first look

Netflix's hit anime series Sakamoto Days is getting a live-action adaptation next year, and the first-look image is already giving all the right vibes.

The project was announced today in the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine (via Crunchyroll), which dedicated its cover to the beloved show, based on the manga of the same name written and illustrated by Yuto Suzuki.

Although plot details are still under wraps, we know that the adaptation will be released in two parts, and it's set to premiere in Japanese cinemas during 2026’s Golden Week holiday, between April 29 and May 6.

More details are expected to be released this week, but for now fans can have a first look at the titular character in Toho's post below:

This exciting announcement arrives right after season 1 wrapped on September 22 on Netflix in the US. Sakamoto Days has become a fan-favorite series on the streamer, with its popularity with Western audiences growing enormously in only a matter of months.

It's hardly a surprise, though – this slice-of-life hitman drama showcases an incredible animation style, memorable characters to fall in love with, and a great mix of comedy and jaw-dropping action, making it one of the best anime series on Netflix.

Per the official synopsis (via VIZ Media): "Time has passed peacefully for Sakamoto since he left the underworld. He’s running a neighborhood store with his lovely wife and child and has gotten a bit… out of shape. But one day a figure from his past pays him a visit with an offer he can’t refuse: return to the assassin world or die!"

The original manga series debuted in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2020, with 23 collected volumes released so far in Japan, and 18 translated into English.

