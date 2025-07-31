Silent Hill 2 remake studio’s cult hit game The Medium is headed to the big screen with It and Until Dawn screenwriter at the helm

The Medium, Bloober Team's psychological horror-adventure game, is the latest video game to get the big screen treatment — and with none other than IT and Until Dawn screenwriter Gary Dauberman at the helm.

"With its compelling story and incredibly cinematic visuals, The Medium is a natural for a feature film adaptation," Dauberman said in a statement via The Hollywood Reporter. "When I talked to [Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno] about it, we immediately connected on our mutual love of horror and his vision for where the genre is headed. I have no doubt anything Bloober develops is going to push horror forward in unique and terrifying ways, and I’m excited to be working alongside them."

The Medium is set in 1999, in the post-communism era of Poland, and follows a medium named Marianna (voiced by Kelly Burke) who travels to an abandoned hotel in Krakow called Niwa Workers' Resort in order to investigate the mysterious death of an innocent child. The game was released in 2021 to generally favorable albeit mixed reviews.

Dauberman, who also wrote 'Salem's Lot and Annabelle, is set to produce under his Coin Operated production banner. The search for a writer and director is now underway. Bloober Team put out the successful Silent Hill 2 remake in 2024, and is gearing up to release a remake of the original 1999 Silent Hill.

The Medium does not yet have a release date.