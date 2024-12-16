Idris Elba wants him and Keanu Reeves to make a Cyberpunk 2077 movie a reality: "Let's speak that into existence"

Idris Elba wants to step back into Night City for a Cyberpunk 2077 movie with Keanu Reeves.

When asked by Screen Rant about whether he would be open to reuniting with Reeves for a live-action adaptation of CD Projekt Red's futuristic RPG, Elba replied, "Oh, man, that's a great question. I think if any film could do a live-action rendition, it could be [ Cyberpunk 2077 ], and I think his character and my character together would be, 'Whoa.' So, let's speak that into existence."

As Elba alludes to, both he and Reeves had major parts to play in Cyberpunk 2077. Reeves portrays Johnny Silverhand, a mysterious figure who ends up in protagonist V's head during the opening stages of the 2020 release. Elba, meanwhile, joined the fray years later as part of the Phantom Liberty DLC.

Of course, both Reeves and Elba are facing down in the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Reeves is set to play Shadow the Hedgehog, AKA the Ultimate Lifeform; Elba is reprising his role as Knuckles from both Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and the Knuckles TV show.

The pair have even suggested they would be down for another project together – a Shadows and Knuckles spin-off series.

The Cyberpunk franchise also has an exciting future ahead of it. Netflix is developing a new anime set in the universe after the success of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, while a 2077 sequel is currently in development. Cyberpunk 2077 even received a surprise 2.2 update to overhaul its photo mode and add further customization options.

