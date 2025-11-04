Eternals director Chloe Zhao could be manga's answer to James Gunn as she launches new studio dedicated to "premium" live-action adaptations with the publisher behind Attack on Titan

Oscar-winning Chloe Zhao is helping head up a new studio aimed at developing "premium" live-action manga adaptations.

Alongside president and COO Nicolas Gonda, Zhao will take up a position as the chief creative officer at Kodansha Studios.

As per Deadline, Kodansha Studios 'will connect international filmmakers with renowned Japanese manga authors' for 'premium' adaptations, as well as making use of Kodansha's overflowing manga library.

For the uninitiated, Kodansha is Japan's largest publisher, responsible for bringing the likes of Attack on Titan and Akira to print across several decades.

In a statement, Zhao said, "I grew up reading and drawing manga. I love being a part of the fandoms and I feel a deep sense of belonging with people around the world who share their love for these characters and stories. Kodansha has an unparalleled library of manga and novels cultivated by master storytellers just waiting to be brought to life onscreen. By connecting these brilliant authors with their filmmaker counterparts internationally, we can empower both parties while driving a wave of exceptional storytelling for audiences all over the world."

In many respects, it's similar to James Gunn's role over at DC Studios. He, too, has a partner – Peter Safran – overseeing the business while he focuses on its more creative aspects.

Both Zhao and Gunn also have experience with adapting comic book work for the big screen, with Zhao having directed Eternals at Marvel Studios. Gunn, of course, helmed the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy at Marvel, before bringing Superman back to the big screen earlier this year.

While there is no timeline on when to expect the first Kodansha Studios project, it's clear that serious money and, crucially, talent is being put into making manga (and anime) the next big thing in Hollywood. Only time will tell if this gold rush brings the goods.

