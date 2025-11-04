Eternals director Chloe Zhao could be manga's answer to James Gunn as she launches new studio dedicated to "premium" live-action adaptations with the publisher behind Attack on Titan

Kodansha Studios will connect filmmakers with Japanese manga talent

Attack on Titan
(Image credit: ©Hajime Isayama, KODANSHA/“ATTACK ON TITAN” The Final Season Production Committee)

Oscar-winning Chloe Zhao is helping head up a new studio aimed at developing "premium" live-action manga adaptations.

Alongside president and COO Nicolas Gonda, Zhao will take up a position as the chief creative officer at Kodansha Studios.

