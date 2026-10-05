It's spooky season, and these early Prime Day horror Blu-Ray deals make for perfect preparation

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Old and new classics, as well as box sets

The text &#039;Big Savings&#039; next to an array of Blu-rays.
(Image credit: Future)

We've taken the first few steps into October, which means spooky season is officially here and Halloween is just a few weeks away. And you know what else is here? Amazon's Prime Big Day Deals, which means plenty of purchases from the website will now save you a little bit of money.

This, of course, includes Blu-rays, and plenty of horrors are discounted to varying degrees. To help you prepare your next month of movie nights, we've rounded up a range of discounted horror Blu-rays; there will be some older classics and b-movies, then newer releases worth owning, and finally a few box sets which are reduced on Amazon too.

20th century movies

An American Werewolf in London Blu-ray
Save $23.05
An American Werewolf in London Blu-ray: was $39.95 now $16.90 at Amazon

The sadly-underwatched classic of An American Werewolf in London could be yours for a bargain, thanks to a 58% discount on the Blu-ray issue. This version contains a recent restoration as well as plenty of special features.

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In The Mouth of Madness Blu-ray
Save $16.94
In The Mouth of Madness Blu-ray: was $34.93 now $17.99 at Amazon

One of John Carpenter's lesser-known works, starring the late Sam Neill, is another work worth owning for horror fans. This Blu-ray has multiple audio commentaries, including one from Carpenter, and a scan based on the original camera negative.

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The Evil Dead 4K UHD + Blu-ray
Save $5
The Evil Dead 4K UHD + Blu-ray: was $49.99 now $44.99 at Amazon

If you're a big fan of the classic 1980s movie The Evil Dead, then perhaps this 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray, complete with some unique special features, is one to own. It's not cheap, even with this $5 discount, but for collectors it'll be priceless.

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21st century movies

Drag Me to Hell Blu-ray
Save $7
Drag Me to Hell Blu-ray: was $14.98 now $7.98 at Amazon

This Blu-ray, of horror icon Sam Raimi's 2009 Alison Lohman movie, comes with two different cuts; the unrated directors' cut of Drag Me To Hell is included too. Nearly 50% off the price is a great reason to catch up on the directors' back catalogue.

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Dawn of the Dead / Land of the Dead double feature
Save $6.64
Dawn of the Dead / Land of the Dead double feature: was $14.98 now $8.34 at Amazon

Two noughties zombie movies are paired together in this double-feature Blu-ray: Zack Snyder's Dawn of the Dead remake from 2004, as well as George Romero's final entry into the franchise he created, Land of the Dead, from 2005.

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V/H/S Blu-ray
V/H/S Blu-ray: was $16.98 now $9.36 at Amazon

This 15-year-old horror anthology kicked off a franchise when it came out, but it's also a piece of history, making it well worth catching up on. Segment creators like Adam Wingard, Ti West and David Bruckner are now Hollywood directors

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The Mist Two-disc Blu-ray
Save $8.03
The Mist Two-disc Blu-ray: was $17.99 now $9.96 at Amazon

Arguably one of the best Stephen King adaptations was 2007's The Mist. A big saving on this two-disc collectors' edition means you can catch up on the movie if you've yet to see it, or enjoy the alternative monochrome cut of it if you're already a fan.

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The Cabin in the Woods 4K UDH + Blu-ray
The Cabin in the Woods 4K UDH + Blu-ray: was $14.99 now $10.46 at Amazon

If you're creating a library of contemporary horror movies worth owning in physical form, The Cabin in the Woods has got to be on the list. The Blu-ray and digital version of the movie is cheaper than the solely Blu-ray one.

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Get Out 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray
Get Out 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray: was $22.98 now $14.24 at Amazon

This modern classic horror movie is well worth owning for any fan of the genre, with this purchase getting you the 4K and Blu-ray cuts of the film, as well as a digital download code.

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Box sets

Classic Monsters: The Essential Collection
Save $10.19
Classic Monsters: The Essential Collection: was $44.99 now $34.80 at Amazon

A collection of classic horror movies could be yours with this box set, which combines 8 of Universal's major creature features in one place. It includes The Mummy, Frankenstein and Dracula, and a booklet about the classic series.

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Hammer Horror 8-Film Collection
Save $9.73
Hammer Horror 8-Film Collection: was $35.98 now $26.25 at Amazon

There are few names in classic horror as legendary as Hammer, and this 8-movie collection will let you enjoy loads of the studio's classic 40s and 50s titles. These include Brides of Dracula and The Phantom of the Opera. The almost $10 discount drops the price per movie down to just $3.30.

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You'll also want to peruse our list of the best collector's edition box sets, and all the upcoming horror movies worth knowing about.

Tom Bedford
Tom Bedford
Contributing Writer

Tom Bedford is a contributor who's been writing about tech, gaming and entertainment for over 7 years. He was on the team at TechRadar and WhattoWatch, two of GamesRadar's sister brands, before becoming a freelance writer in late 2025.

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