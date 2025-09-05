The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 release schedule: when is episode 1 out?

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 is arriving this weekend, as the show swaps the previous season's French setting for Spain. Norman Reedus returns to lead the show as fan-favorite Daryl alongside Melissa McBride's Carol, as they continue their European adventures.

Although last year's season 2, subtitled The Book of Carol to mark McBride's return to the horror franchise, wasn't as popular as the debut season, season 3 might win fans and critics over again. The first reactions have been very positive, with some reviews promising "one of the best seasons of The Walking Dead franchise ever."

Below, we've put together a guide to The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 release schedule, so you don't miss a thing. For more, check out our guide to the other best new TV shows on the way in 2025.

(Image credit: AMC)

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 episode 1 is airing on September 7 on AMC at 6:00 PM Pacific/ 9:00 PM Eastern. The episode will also be available to stream on AMC Plus.

In the UK, an official release date is yet to be confirmed. Season 2 of the show aired four days behind the US on Sky and NOW, so we're expecting a similar release schedule this third time around.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 release schedule: when are new episodes out?

(Image credit: AMC)

New episodes of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will be released every Sunday, with the last episode set to arrive on October 19.

Here's what that looks like as part of the wider The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon release schedule:

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 episode 1: September 7, 2025

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 episode 2: September 14, 2025

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 episode 3: September 21, 2025

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 episode 4: September 28, 2025

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 episode 5: October 5, 2025

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 episode 6: October 12, 2025

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 episode 7: October 19, 2025

Where can I watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon?

(Image credit: AMC)

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 is airing on AMC on Sundays, and streaming on AMC Plus.

How many episodes are in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon?

(Image credit: Carla Oset/AMC)

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 has seven episodes. That's one more than previous seasons, which had six episodes each.

The show has already been renewed for season 4, which will be the longest season yet with eight episodes.

