The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 reviews promise "one of the best seasons of The Walking Dead franchise ever" after the disappointing Book of Carol

The first reviews for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 are here, and it looks like we can expect a promising return to form from the post-apocalyptic spin-off.

The new season sees the show swap its French setting for Spain (via a quick detour in England) as Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) attempt to make it back home to the US. Season 3 takes inspiration from its new locale to channel old school Spaghetti Westerns, and there's even a new romantic subplot featuring some new characters.

Last year's season 2, subtitled The Book of Carol to mark McBride's return to the franchise, wasn't as popular with fans or critics as season 1, but it looks the latest batch of episodes is a step up for the show.

Undead Walking's review says the show is "back and better than ever" and "by far, one of the best seasons of The Walking Dead franchise," while Comic Book Club writes that "the third season feels fresh, fun, moves along at a brisk clip, and takes full advantage of the Spanish setting, as well as the inspiration of classic Spaghetti Westerns."

According to Winter is Coming, "it is the work of McBride and Reedus that stand out in this third season, and their shared scenes—particularly when Carol and Daryl are allowed to actually talk to each other—give the show an energy it seems to lack when the pair spend too long apart."

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 premieres on September 7 on AMC and AMC Plus. For more, check out our guide to the other best new TV shows on the way in 2025.