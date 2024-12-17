The Conjuring director James Wan is making a horror TV show based on one of the best spooky indies of 2024 and it's a vibey survival driving game

The Conjuring maestro James Wan is making a TV show based on the indie survival game Pacific Drive, and I can already feel the Pacific Northwest vibes.

Per Variety, Wan‘s production company Atomic Monster has acquired the rights for a Pacific Drive TV show, but the creative team, casting, and plans for streaming are still unknowns.

Pacific Drive was one of my favorite indie games of the year, not just because it perfectly captures the singularly moody atmosphere of my old stomping ground, but because the constant and evolving hostility of the environment adds a level of tension to the vehicle customization elements that can be downright overwhelming at times.

The story takes place in 1998 Washington when the player character, referred to only as "the driver," drives down a forest road and is sucked into the mysterious and dangerous Olympic Exclusion Zone. There's a whole story about how the Exclusion Zone came to be and what its original purpose was, but I'll leave that to you to learn whether through playing the game or watching the upcoming TV show.

The station wagon you use to drive around and collect junk, which is used to upgrade and repair your car, is central to Pacific Drive's plot and gameplay. The whole thing is about driving around the world, evading danger, returning to your auto shop, and doing it all over again, but it really can't be overstated how crucial the car itself is to the plot. Again, no spoilers, but I hope they have a good star in mind for the role. (I kid.)

