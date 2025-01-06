Squid Game star was worried he'd struggle with one of the show's most ingenious twists that you probably didn't even notice

Squid Game season 2 featured a major twist as the Front Man entered the games undercover. Playing as 001, he becomes close to Gi-hun, often teaming up with him for challenges, including the brutal and bloody six-legged race.

The tense game sees the team of competitors try and complete a number of challenges before their timer runs out. Each is a game they may have played when they were younger, including the spinning top, which is what the Front Man is tasked with doing.

He initially struggles, unable to get the top to spin as the time winds down. However, some eagle-eyed viewers noticed he seemed to actually be sabotaging the game. In a video shared on Instagram, one fan paired several scenes together of the Front Man proving he's left-handed before it cuts to him using his right hand in the challenge. In fact, when he does eventually get the spinning top to land, it's because he's used his left hand. Very clever.

The detail isn't ever confirmed in the show, but actor Lee Byung-hun explained it was purposeful in a recent Netflix behind-the-scenes video. However, he adds that there were some additional complications involved in getting it right…

"Here's the problem I ran into," he explained. "I'm actually right-handed, but the Front Man in the series is left-handed. I was worried I'd have too many bloopers while filming the scene."

Luckily, he's pretty convincing and we'd bet you didn't even realise he'd switched hands during the scene until a viewer pointed it out. For more on the Netflix show, check out our guides to the Squid Game season 2 ending explained and everything we know so far about Squid Game season 3.