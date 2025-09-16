In a strange turn of events, Jason Voorhees will appear in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3... kind of

Horror icon Jason Voorhees is heading back to the screen, but not in another Friday the 13th movie; the killer will appear in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3.

Well, Jason himself won't appear in the show, but a zombie bearing an uncanny resemblance to him will. Prosthetic makeup artist Greg Nicotero confirmed the news at Silver Scream Con, as reported by Bloody Disgusting.

This is not the first time Nicotero has dabbled in the killer camp franchise, as the artist worked on Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday. However, the zombie in question is actually based on Jason's appearance from Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, designed by Nicotero's old mentor and friend, Tom Savini.

Over the years, The Walking Dead franchise has featured nods towards many horror movies. The Walking Dead season 11 episode 17 includes a Freddy Krueger-inspired zombie, created by Nicotero, and when Glenn and Tara enter an underpass in season 4, episode 15, they encounter a walker who looks like a zombie from Day of the Dead.

The show likes to reference the best zombie movies in other ways, too. As found by one fan on Reddit, when Negan's wife finds out she has cancer, she switches on the radio and hears the song 'Partytime' from Return of the Living Dead, and when Rick tries to escape the horde on horseback, he finds a house that resembles the Evil Dead cabin.

We wonder what horror villains or films the show will pay tribute to next. Maybe Daryl Dixon will stumble upon an ex-cannibal turned zombie who resembles Leatherface. Or, is that too far-fetched?

Welcoming back Norman Reedus as Dixon and Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier, Daryl Dixon season 3 continues the pair's journey home, as they face new foes, tough conditions, and, of course, a bunch of walkers on the way.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 episodes 1 and 2 are available to watch on AMC Plus now, with episode 3 airing on September 21 on AMC. For exact timings, check out our The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 release schedule. For more, keep up with new TV shows heading your way in 2025 and beyond.