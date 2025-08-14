First Wednesday season 2 part 2 trailer teases dark secrets, a Halloween ball, and the return of Game of Thrones star as Principal Weems – and we think we can hear Lady Gaga's voice

Did you really think Wednesday Addams’s sophomore year at Nevermore Academy was already over? Think again, as Netflix has dropped the first trailer for Wednesday season 2 part 2, and it looks like the woes are yet to come.

The trailer dramatically opens with Wednesday waking up from her brush with death, which has caused Principal Weems from season 1, played by Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie, to appear in her head as her new spirit guide. The rest of the clip teases a great Halloween ball of sorts thrown at Nevermore. But partying is the last thing on Wednesday's mind as she warns Enid that Tyler, AKA the Hyde, is still after both of them. Oh, and Slurp seems to be turning back into a human, too. Weird.

It looks like some Addams Family secrets will be spilled in season 2 part 2. We see Wednesday demanding answers while at a séance with her parents, and later, a grave stone reading 'Addams' with the first name knocked off is shown. Who could it be? Also, despite being able to see her, we think we can hear Lady Gaga's voice say, "Beware, there will be a price to pay." Watch the full trailer below.

Wednesday: Season 2 | Part 2 Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Wednesday season 2 part 1 ended with Wednesday seemingly dead after being thrown out of a window at Willow Hill by Tyler in Hyde form. The student sleuth had just unmasked Willow Hill receptionist Judi as the Avian, and also the daughter of Augustus Stonehurst – a normie who became obsessed with Outcasts and started to experiment on them in an attempt to mimic their powers. You can read more about that shocking finale in our guide to Wednesday season 2 part 1 ending explained.

However, there are still a lot of questions to be answered in part 2. We still don’t know what Steve Buscemi’s mysterious Nevermore Principal Dort is really up to, as well as Billie Piper’s music teacher Isadora Capri, who has been acting a little too suspiciously for our taste. Plus, we have yet to meet Morticia’s long-lost sister Ophelia, who was constantly mentioned in part 1. Oh, and where is Lady Gaga? There is certainly a lot to be uncovered in the next four episodes.

Wednesday season 2 welcomes back Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, as well as Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair, Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin, Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, and Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay. Other than Piper, Buscemi, and Lady Gaga, newcomers include Joanna Lumley as Grandmama Hester Frump and Evie Templeton as Agnes DeMille.

Wednesday season 2 part 2 hits Netflix on September 3 – for exact timings, see our Wednesday season 2 release schedule. For more, check out our Wednesday season 2 part 1 review, and keep up with upcoming TV shows.