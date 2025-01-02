Everyone Goosebumps: The Vanishing star David Schwimmer talked to about it said the same thing: "Oh my God, you have to do it"

Goosebumps: The Vanishing, the second season of the Disney Plus streaming anthology series based on the classic horror books by writer R.L. Stine, is almost certainly heavily anticipated by an audience that grew up reading Stine's work and is now the exact right age to be interested in a Disney Plus show. But according to Friends star David Schwimmer, who plays recently divorced dad Anthony in the new season, he'd actually missed out on all the hype back in the day.

"I love horror; I love action; I love comedy," Schwimmer tells GamesRadar+ when asked what appealed to him about the project during a recent interview. "Not to mention, like, this kind of huge book series that everyone apparently grew up with, except me, because I was 25 when it came out."

"So I missed it as a kid," he continues, "but as soon as I was asking people, 'Hey, have you heard of Gooseb–,' everyone to a person, was like, 'Oh my God, you have to do that.' So, that was exciting too, participating in something that everyone already kind of loves."

He does acknowledge that starring in something beloved means "there's also a pressure that comes with it" where "you want to try to be good and not disappoint anyone." Even so, he's certain that "people will really like what we've come up with" in Goosebumps: The Vanishing. "Honestly, it was just to be able to act in this kind of a story," Schwimmer adds, "which I've never had the chance to do before."

Goosebumps: The Vanishing, the second season in the ongoing anthology series, is set to release all eight episodes on January 10 on Disney Plus and Hulu. If horror isn't your thing, you can always check out our ranking of the best shows on Disney Plus to watch right now.