Zombieland director "hoping" to make Double Tap sequel with original cast in 2029: "We're starting to figure that out"

It took a decade for Zombieland: Double Tap to arrive, reuniting Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin for another undead horror-comedy. Now we're six years on from that, director Ruben Fleischer has his eyes on a third installment, with the perfect plan in mind.

"I'm hoping that we'll do a Zombieland 3 in 2029," he tells Deadline. "We're starting to talk about that because [the first] one was 2009, and then we did the second one in 2019, and we kind of left that one all saying, 'We'll see you in 10 years.' That's coming up now, and so we're starting to figure that out, so I’m hoping that'll come together."

By the end of Double Tap, Wichita (Stone), Tallahassee (Harrelson), Columbus (Eisenberg), and Little Rock (Breslin) are reunited back on the road, with a fifth, Nevada, portrayed by Rosario Dawson. Since everyone's alive, and they’re still travelling to outrun the walking dead, the possibilities are as open as they were for the second movie.

This isn't the only project Fleischer has on the go, nor is it the only horror-related production he's got his heart set on. Another is a vampire-Western, described as "Unforgiven, if Clint Eastwood was a vampire," that's something of a bucket list item for the filmmaker.

"I'm really hoping to make that. I feel like the two genres that I dreamed of making were a gangster movie and then a Western. So I'm hoping that I'll get the chance to make a Western," he adds. A vampiric take on Unforgiven, followed by Zombieland 3, would be a pretty excellent way to round out this decade, and a dam bloody one, too.

Now You See Me: Now You Don't, directed by Fleischer, is in cinemas now.