Win a Blu-ray of Night of the Eagle

The latest entry in StudioCanal’s Cult Classics range is the 1962 film Night of the Eagle. Based on Fritz Leiber’s novel Conjure Wife, and written by Richard Matheson (author of I Am Legend) and Charles Beaumont (a regular contributor to The Twilight Zone) this suspenseful supernatural horror is set in the world of academia.

Peter Wyngarde plays the rationalist professor who discovers that his wife (Janet Blair) has been practising witchcraft to help advance his career. After the prof destroys all the magical protections she’s secreted about the house, things start to go horribly wrong...

Extras on this new edition include an analysis by critic Anna Bogutskaya, an archival interview with star Peter Wyngrade, and commentary by the late Richard Matheson. The Blu-ray edition also comes with four art cards featuring stills from the film.



