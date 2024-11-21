The Conjuring star's farewell message to the horror franchise seemingly kills off hopes of them appearing in the new TV series

The Conjuring 4 is set to be the final movie in the main series, but with the existing wider franchise and a new TV series in the works, horror fans were hoping it wouldn't be the last we'd see of Ed and Lorraine Warren on screen.

A new social media post from Vera Farmiga, though, has us wondering whether the demonologists have hung up their rosary beads and tucked away their bibles for good...

Alongside a photo of herself and co-star Patrick Wilson in costume, on Ed and Lorraine's wedding day no less, the actor wrote: "Roundabout 5000 days ago, this guy and I signed a WB contract and said 'I do' to embodying Ed and Lorraine Warren.



A post shared by Vera Farmiga (@verafarmiga) A photo posted by on

"Today, he wraps. I have another 12 hours of laughter and insanity with him and then abruptly, he will walk off set, peel off sweat soaked demonologist garb, shave off his side burns, flash that dazzling smile and bid our fake marriage adieu," Farmiga continued. "Yeah… I got them feels today. It was a match made in heaven, PWilz. A hell of an era. Here's to 12 years. I cherish you."

When news of The Conjuring TV series broke back in April 2023, Warner Bros. Discovery said that it'd "continue the story established in the feature films", which led fans to assume it'd center around the Warrens. Given that the movies were based on their real-life counterparts' most notable paranormal cases, episodic storytelling seemed like the perfect fit.

But bidding fake marriages adieu, shaving off side burns, the use of "was" when describing their fictional partnership as a "match made in heaven"? All sounds pretty final to us, and not the way Farmiga would likely be speaking if the pair were gearing up to transfer the characters over to the small screen.

Warrens on board or not, the TV series does seem to still be going ahead, despite us not hearing much about it since it was first announced. Back in June 2024, HBO and Max executive Casey Bloys reaffirmed in an interview with Variety that the show was still in development.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Conjuring 4, which is officially titled The Conjuring: Last Rites, kicked off filming in October and is scheduled to release on September 5, 2025. For more, check out our complete ranking of The Conjuring Universe movies, or our guide to the most exciting upcoming horror movies heading our way.