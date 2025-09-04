The Conjuring: Last Rites debuts to an average Rotten Tomatoes score, but it's still one of the best-rated movies in the franchise

The Conjuring: Last Rites has debuted to a pretty average Rotten Tomatoes score, but it's still ranking fairly well against the rest of the long-running franchise.

Ahead of its release this week, the horror movie currently has a critics' score of 62% on the review aggregator site, based on 58 reviews. That puts it at number five out of 10 in Rotten Tomatoes' ranking of The Conjuring franchise, ahead of titles like The Devil Made Me Do It (56%) and Annabelle (28%), but below the first two Conjuring movies (86% and 80%).

Last Rites sees Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, and it's based on the real-life Smurl haunting, which saw a Pennsylvania couple claim that their home was inhabited by a demon for 15 years in the '70s and '80s.

Our own 2.5-star The Conjuring: Last Rites review says the movie is "not disastrous but disappointing all the same" and "commits the ultimate sin of not quite being bold or memorable enough for a final chapter."

"It's a much bloodier, louder, in-your-face affair than any of the previous flicks, which more closely evokes the likes of Insidious and even Evil Dead; an energetic, fast-paced romp (its lengthy 135-minute runtime whizzes by), robbed of the universe's signature, stylish chill," our reviewer writes.

Elsewhere, Bloody Disgusting writes, "Last Rites is suitably nightmarish where it counts, bringing memorable chills that linger and spilling more blood than usual in a Conjuring film. But it’s more affecting for the way it wears its heart on its sleeves."

Per RogerEbert.com's review, "The climax of Last Rites is as tense and unsettling as you want to be, but it’s also warm and inspiring."

However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, "Farmiga and Wilson haven’t lost their appeal, and with their relaxed chemistry, they make for engaging company. But it all feels old hat by now, with returning director Michael Chaves failing to bring much freshness or vitality to the proceedings."

"​​Still more than its predecessors, The Conjuring: Last Rites feels for much of its overlong running time like a syrupy soap opera," reads the Sydney Morning Herald's review.

The Conjuring: Last Rites arrives in theaters on September 5.