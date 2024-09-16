Shudder reveals spooky season line-up – including two of 2024's best horror movies

Horror streaming service Shudder has unveiled its Halloween line-up, along with live watch parties of some of this year's biggest spooky releases happening every Friday with a new double bill.

Some of these titles include In a Violent Nature, a slasher movie told from the killer's point of view, which is premiering on the site this month, along with Russell Crowe's recently released The Exorcism and a new installment of the V/H/S series, V/H/S/Beyond and a return to streaming for Mike Flanagan's Hush.

There's also a chance to revisit one of this year's biggest horror hits, supernatural talk show horror Late Night With the Devil, and rewatch classics like Friday the 13th and Children of the Corn. It's not just movies, either – Chucky season 3 will also be joining the streamer on October 4.

You can see the full Season of Screams watch parties line-up below:

September 13: Neo-Slasher – In A Violent Nature and Lake Bodom

September 20: Zombie Weekend – The Sadness and Undead

September 27: Modern Master – Damian McCarthy’s Oddity and Caveat

October 4: Found Footage – V/H/S/Beyond and Hell House LLC

October 11: Horrifying Households – Daddy’s Head and Metamorphosis

October 18: Shocking Scourges – MadS and Virus:32

October 25: TBA

October 30: Late Night with the Devil

October 31: Halloween on Halloween

November 1: Day of the Dead on Day of the Dead – Day of the Dead Collection

This year's Season of Screams is underway now on Shudder and AMC Plus. For more spooks and scares, check out our guide to the rest of this year's most exciting upcoming horror movies.