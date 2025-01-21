One of 2024's best horror movies is now available to watch on streaming, and it has an almost perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

You might not have heard about it, but Red Rooms is one of the most disturbing and best horror movies of 2024. Pascal Plante's psychological thriller is now available to stream on Shudder, and we dare you to give it a watch.

This Canadian film received high praise from critics when it premiered in festivals in 2023, but it ultimately flew under the radar after receiving a limited release in the US last September. With this streaming release, the movie can now find more viewers, and it will leave them shaken to the bone.

Set in Montreal, Red Rooms follows fashion model Kelly-Anne as she religiously attends the trial of serial killer Ludovic Chevalier. He is being accused of broadcasting the murder of three teenage girls in a dark web chat room known as Red Room, where people pay to watch snuff films. Where is her obsession with Chevalier really coming from?

The movie holds a rating of 95% in Rotten Tomatoes from 85 reviews, with most critics praising its "dark" and "unnerving" story. "Red Rooms leaves no breathing space, to the point where even minor things, such as someone turning their head, can become a new source of anxiety," wrote Collider, while The Guardian praised actress Juliette Gariépy's stunning performance: "A lead performance of pure sociopathic intensity is what makes this serial-killer horror stand out."

2024 was not short of excellent horror movies, from Osgood Perkins' critically-acclaimed Longlegs and Robert Eggers' haunting take on Nosferatu, to the surprisingly outstanding legacy prequel The First Omen. Still, Red Rooms deserves a spot among those titles, as it has quickly become a must-see for horror fans around the world.

Red Rooms is now available to stream on Shudder. For more, check out our guide to the most exciting upcoming horror movies heading our way.