New horror sequel The Black Phone 2 just unveiled its popcorn bucket – and it might just be the weirdest (and creepiest) one we've seen yet

Following in the footsteps of this year's horror hits The Conjuring: Last Rites and The Monkey, The Black Phone 2 has just rolled out its own popcorn bucket – and it's both creepy and complicated.

As unveiled by AMC Theatres, the design is... literally the black phone used by Ethan Hawke's The Grabber to torment Finney Shaw (Mason Thames) and other kids in the sequel. We're not really sure how convenient that's going to be to carry around and eat snacks out of, but check it out below.

AMC reveals this sweet Rotary Phone Popcorn bucket for Black Phone 2! #BlackPhone2 #AMC #Popcorn $AMC #FPN #FunkoPOPNews pic.twitter.com/SBGtuC4qGvOctober 9, 2025

In the first film, Finney used the disconnected phone to converse with The Grabber's former victims, who ultimately help him escape the same grisly fate. And if the idea of having a phone that ghost children could call up at any hour of the day doesn't scare you silly, the popcorn bucket's extra feature just might...

As showcased by @S1LNTHLL on Twitter, the receiver has a button on the inside that, when pressed, kickstarts an admittedly shaky audio recording of Hawke's character whispering: "Hello Finney, did you think our story was over?"

A week out from its release on October 17, The Black Phone 2 currently holds an impressive 82% Rotten Tomatoes score, and has been called "tremendous" and "nightmarish" in reviews. Even Stephen King has showered it with glowing praise, joking that "it's not as good as the first one, it's better" on social media.

Demián Bichir, Jeremy Davies, and Madeleine McGraw star alongside Thames and Hawke. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies of all time, or our guide to some of the other upcoming horror movies heading our way.