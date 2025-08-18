The Conjuring: Last Rites popcorn bucket features everyone's favorite haunted doll – and I don’t want that thing in my house

Regal has unveiled a popcorn bucket for The Conjuring: Last Rites – and no thanks, I'm good.

The cinema chain shared the photo of the popcorn bucket to social media...which is a rather detailed Annabelle the doll holding a bucket of popcorn. Yeah. You can check out the image below.

Though Last Rites is actually based on a real-life case known as The Smurl Haunting, everyone's favorite haunted doll does make an appearance. According to director Michael Chaves, it wouldn't make sense to end the franchise without her: "It would be a mistake to do this final movie without some element of Annabelle," he said, adding that the doll is "almost the mascot of The Conjuring franchise." I would argue that the Nun is the mascot of The Conjuring franchise, and that a Nun popcorn bucket would've been sick...but what do I know?

She's been released once more... Annabelle popcorn buckets coming to Regal this Wednesday.🍿 pic.twitter.com/9cPobQ1NktAugust 18, 2025

The Conjuring: Last Rites marks the last time that Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga will play Ed and Loraine Warren (at least for now), as the couple takes on their final case and tries to vanquish a demon from a family's home...and it doesn't go quietly. The movie also stars Mia Tomlinson as Ed and Lorraine's daughter, Judy Warren, Ben Hardy as her boyfriend, Tony Spera, and Steve Coulter as Father Gordon. Chaves directs from a screenplay penned by Ian Goldberg (Fear the Walking Dead), Richard Naing (The Nun), and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick (The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It).

The Conjuring: Last Rites hits theaters on September 5, 2025. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies, or our guide to all the upcoming horror movies heading our way.