Monopoly, Clue, and Uno are just some of the tabletop games that are currently being used as source material for new movies. Now, another unlikely film has been announced: a horror flick that is as close as we'll get to a Hungry Hungry Hippos adaptation – and it's already started filming in Malta.

While writer-director James Nunn (Tower Block, Shark Bait) hasn't outright said that his new outing takes inspiration from the Hasbro and Milton Bradley creation, the fact that it's called Hungry, and centers on a group of tourists trying to fend off a violent, man-eating hippo, has understandably led genre fans to arrive at the conclusion.

According to Variety, the film – which is being billed as a survival thriller – will be set in the Louisana swamplands, and is being shopped around at the 2024 American Film Market by Signature Entertainment this week.

Ben Jacques (The Hatton Garden Job) is set to produce. Signature's CEO Marc Goldberg and head of production & development Sarah Gabriel will serve as executive producers.

No cast members have been confirmed yet, but it's not outlandish to wonder whether Hungry could see Nunn collaborate with John Wick: Chapter 4 actor Scott Adkins again, having previously worked with him in Eliminators, Green Street 3: Never Back Down, One Shot, and its sequel One More Shot. Nunn has also cast Catherine Hannay in a few of his films, so she could be another possible star.

"Key behind-the-scenes talent on the film includes award-winning MUFX designer Dan Martin (Possessor, Infinity Pool) and VFX company Magic Dust VFX (True Detective: Night Country, One Piece)," report the aforementioned publication.

