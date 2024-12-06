Gen V and The Boys star Asa Germann joins Scream 7 and we’re all thinking the same thing, could this be the new Ghostface?

The seventh installment in the iconic horror franchise Scream has added Gen V and The Boys star Asa Germann to its growing new cast.

The star is the latest to join the upcoming sequel, as confirmed by Deadline , although details about Germann’s specific character are being kept tightly under wraps. Germann joins franchise-long final girl Neve Campbell , and newcomers Isabel May and Celeste O’Connor. Campbell will reprise her role as Sidney Prescott with May playing her daughter. Like Germann, O'Connor's character has not been disclosed at this time either.

Germann is best known for his role as misunderstood Supe turned antagonist Sam Riordan in The Boys spin-off show Gen V. The star also appears in The Boys season 4 with his partner in crime Cat Dunlap (Maddie Phillips) where the two help murder a Vought employee under the instruction of Homelander. However, Germann’s past role as a baddie has us thinking one thing, could he be the next Ghostface?

Plot details for Scream 7 are up in the air right now, so really anyone could be the new killer. But on Twitter, fans are already pretty certain what role Germann will play. "Yeah he did it that’s the killer," said one fan , "Most obvious Ghostface," replied another . On the other hand, some fans seem to think Germann could be playing Scream 1 villain Stu Macher’s son. However, many Scream fans were sure May would be the killer when she was cast as Sidney’s daughter.

Since it was announced in 2023, the movie has faced many pushbacks due to strikes and casting changes, with Scream 6 stars Jenna Ortega and Mellissa Barrera stepping down from the project, as well as director Christopher Landon. However, with star Campbell back on board and Scream writer Kevin Williamson in the director's chair, it looks like one of the most anticipated upcoming horror movies will revolve once again around Sidney.



Scream 7 is due to hit theaters on February 27, 2026. For more scares to add to your watchlist, check out our lists of the best horror movies and the best slasher movies .