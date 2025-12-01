Five Nights at Freddy's 2 star Josh Hutcherson says the sequel is "top secret" but promises "double the amount of animatronics," "more jump scares," and an "exciting twist"

Over two years after the first movie hit screens, Blumhouse is treating the release of upcoming video game movie Five Nights at Freddy's 2 much differently, so much so that star Josh Hutcherson says the horror sequel is "top secret level 1 million", but the big reveals will all be worth it in the end.

"Every time there's like, a new trailer or a new poster coming out, the emails that they send, of the intents of, like, do not let anyone see this before this time," says Hutcherson to GamesRadar+. "Like, they're hardcore."

Set one year after Mike and his little sister Abby broke free from Freddy Fazzbear's haunted pizzeria, Five Nights at Freddy's 2 catches up with the duo when they are all of a sudden pulled back into the animatronics' dangerous world. But we should expect some surprises too.

"Stuff goes down. It's crazy," says Hutcherson. "Everything that really worked in the first movie, we took that and just cranked it way up. We have like, double the amount of animatronics. The movie's way scarier, a lot more jump scares. It's dark. You get into the psychological shit of the characters. It's great."

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

One of the biggest upgrades in the new movie looks to be the animatronics. We have already seen that Five Nights at Freddy's 2 will feature both withered and Toy versions of the machines. However, it sounds as though we'll get to meet a few more characters from the games. "The animatronics are amazing. They're even more terrifying the first one, that's for sure," says Hutcherson. "There's one animatronic that needs I think nine people just to operate because there's cables and rods and remotes and there's two heads. What [Jim] Henson does with these creatures is next level. It's incredible."

The official Five Nights at Freddy's 2 trailer also seems to suggest that some of the animatronics may break out into the real world. When asked about that, director Emma Tammi says, "They're out for blood… There's, there's some new elements in the fold. So I think, you know, as with any Five Nights at Freddy's game, you know, not to get too close. You know, that's probably no good if you're face-to-face with an animatronic and you want to get the heck out of there. But, I think the way in which they're operating is, you know, an exciting twist in the sequel compared to the first one."

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 hits screens on December 5.