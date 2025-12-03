First teaser for new horror movie with 97% Rotten Tomatoes score sees a music store employee get more than he bargained for after making a mysterious wish

OBSESSION - Official Teaser Trailer [HD] - Only In Theaters May 15 - YouTube Watch On

A hopeless romantic's wish goes horribly wrong in the first teaser for new horror movie Obsession. The film has been the subject of online buzz since it premiered at Toronto International Film Festival back in September – and now, genre fans who weren't lucky enough to be in attendance can finally get a taste of what everyone's raving about.

In the cryptic clip, which you can watch above, Michael Johnston's character, Bear, can be seen sitting in a dimly lit car, talking to someone on the phone. "What's up?" the person on the other end says in a disinterested tone. "I was calling to see if there was any way I could alter a wish?" he answers.

"Would you like to cancel your wish?" they ask back, which prompts Bear to start scrambling and reiterate that he only wants to make adjustments to his wish.

"I'm sorry, we don't really do that," says the mysterious other voice. "If you have any questions about how the wish works or if you read the back of the box..."

"Is it even real? Is her love... real?" Bear whispers, as the other man replies sinisterly: "Just because you chose this for her doesn't make it less real." And, well, that's it. Consider us spooked and intrigued.

Written and directed by Curry Barker (Milk & Serial), Obsession currently holds an impressive 97% on Rotten Tomatoes and was named #2 on Letterboxd's top horror movies of 2025. For context, Ryan Coogler's Sinners was #1, while The Plague is at #3, It Ends is #4, and Zach Cregger's Weapons is #5.

While this first look is giving It Follows meets Stephen King's I Know What You Need vibes, Barker has previously stated that he was inspired to write the film after watching an episode of The Simpsons, in which "Bart gets a monkey paw and causes a bunch of chaos." Inde Navarrette, Cooper Tomlinson, and Megan Lawless round out the cast.

Obsession releases in US cinemas on May 15, 2026, with Universal Pictures UK confirming that it'll reach UK theaters in the same month. For more, check out our guide to the most exciting upcoming horror movies heading our way.