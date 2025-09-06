Director of The Evil Dead and Doctor Strange 2 teaming up with Weapons producer for remake of underrated 1970s ventriloquist horror

Before M3GAN was busting moves and breaking limbs and before Chuckie made knife attacks look like Child's Play, there was Fats in the 1978 cult horror classic, Magic. Now, news from The Hollywood Reporter confirms that horror legend Sam Raimi (Evil Dead, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) and Weapons producer, Roy Lee, are working with Lionsgate to remake the movie and bring Fats back for a frightening performance.

Directed by Richard Attenborough, the 1978 film followed Corky, a down-on-his-luck magician played by Academy Award winner Anthony Hopkins, who resorts to using a ventriloquist doll named Fats to improve his act. Things look promising until sinister events start to unfold as a result. Soon romance, deceit, and a very angry dummy get caught up in Corky's life. That's showbiz for you.

It sounds like the perfect territory for Raimi and Lee to wander around in, and they've already got writers working on the project. Mark Swift and Damian Shannon have been tasked with bringing Fats back to life via a new script, although there's no director on board just yet. With it being this early in the development stage, there are also no cast names attached. Fats has also refused to comment at this time.

For Raimi, it's another project added to an already impressive to-do list that's continuing to grow. Besides Magic, next year will see his first directorial effort in the horror genre since Drag Me to Hell with Send Help, starring Rachel McAdams, Chris Pang, Dylan O'Brien, and Dennis Haysbert. The film follows two work colleagues who find themselves stranded on a desert island, forced to put aside their issues back home to survive.

There's also Evil Dead Burn, set for release in 2026, which he'll be producing and closely overseeing as the blood-soaked madness unfolds under director Sébastien Vanicek, who has promised "a visceral, sensory experience" that leaves people "physically drained." Lovely stuff.

