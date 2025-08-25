Brutal new clip from Stephen King adaptation The Long Walk suggests the movie will earn its R-rating

The Long Walk is not holding back when it comes to explicit violence, as evidenced by the film's latest red-band clip. It seems like this adaptation of Stephen King's story is going to earn its R-rating, and we can't wait to see how far it dares to go.

The clip, which you can see below, starts with friendly vibes, as a group of young men walk alongside each other, chatting under a punishing sun. But don't let the levity of the situation fool you – the stakes are as high as they can get here.

As per the rules of this alternate United States, the group has to maintain a steady pace of 4 miles per hour. If they stop for more than 30 seconds on three separate occasions, they will be shot on sight. The risk is worth it, though, since the winner will be able to ask for whatever they want for the rest of their life.

In the clip, one of the walkers, Number Seven, complains of a "charley horse" and starts dropping his pace. Despite others trying to calm him down and help him to keep walking, he can't carry on.

You can see what happens next in the clip below.

The Long Walk (2025) Official Clip 'Come On Curly' - Mark Hamill, Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson - YouTube Watch On

The Long Walk director Francis Lawrence recently said he "wasn't going to buckle" on making an R-rated adaptation of King's novel. "I knew we were making a tough one. It doesn’t deserve to be PG-13; it deserves to be R," Lawrence says in the new issue of SFX magazine. Seeing this early clip, we can believe that.

The film stars Cooper Hoffman, Alien: Romulus star David Jonsson, Jojo Rabbit's Roman Griffin Davis, and the new Karate Kid, Ben Wang, as the main walkers. Star Wars icon Mark Hamill plays The Major, a twisted observer who ensures everyone keeps the pace.

The Long Walk is hitting theaters on September 12. For more, check out our list of all upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond, and take a look at our ranking of all Stephen King adaptations.