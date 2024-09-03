Beetlejuice Beetlejuice streaming date: When will Tim Burton’s horror sequel be on streaming?

Good news Burton fans, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is about to be summoned in theaters. But if you don’t fancy a trip to the cinema, or if you are simply wondering when you might be able to watch the sequel next, we have the lowdown on when you can expect the flick to drop on streaming.

Welcoming back the 1988 movie’s original cast Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz, Catherine O’Hara as Delia Deetz, and Michael Keaton as The Ghost with the Most, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice revisits the Deetz family home almost 40 years after the ghoul first caused havoc there. But this time, it looks like we will be spending a lot more time in the afterlife as Lydia’s teenage daughter Astrid (Jenna Ortega) looks to open the gate to the land of the dead, just like her mother, and shake The Juice loose.

We've got everything you need to know about Beetlejuice Beetlejuice's streaming release in the US on Warner Bros’ streaming service Max, as well as our best estimate as to when you might be able to watch the movie across the pond.

When will Beetlejuice Beetlejuice be on streaming?

Although Beetlejuice Beetlejuice doesn't have an exact streaming date as of yet, we know that as it is a Warner Bros movie, it will likely be dropping on Max. Formerly known as HBO Max, Max is a subscription-based streaming site, so you'll need a paid subscription to that service to be able to watch it there.

In terms of when exactly it will be dropping, we can guess that the movie will follow a similar trajectory to other recent Warner Bros. films. If we are following this year’s releases, Dune 2 was released in theaters on March 1 before arriving on Max 81 days later on May 21, and Furiosa had a pretty similar release schedule with an 84 day gap between theatrical and streaming release dates. According to this, we can expect the sequel to drop on Max sometime during the last week of November or the first week of December.

However, it all depends on how long the movie lasts in theatres. For example, Barbie took five months after its cinema release to hit the streamer, but on the other hand, Wonka arrived after just three months.

As for UK viewers, we expect it will head to Sky and NOW TV when it comes to streaming, but that will be a long while after it lands on US sites. Our guess is, the sequel will probably touch British soil in mid-2025.

Beetlejuice 2 hits theaters on September 6, 2024. But before you head out to see the movie, make sure to read our spoiler-free Beetlejuice Beetlejuice review first. For more, check out all upcoming horror movies on the way, or keep up to date with our list of 2024 movie release dates.