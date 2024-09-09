Beetlejuice 2 and Wednesday creators are making a horror movie about a supernatural ice cream man

Alfred Gough and Miles Millar are adapting a horror comic for the big screen, and the premise is straight out of our childhood nightmares.

The duo, who currently serve as the showrunners for Netflix's Wednesday and most recently penned the screenplay for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, have acquired the rights to the horror anthology comic Ice Cream Man. The feature-length adaptation will be produced under their Sony-based Millar Gough Ink banner (via The Hollywood Reporter).

The semi-anthological horror comic, written by W. Maxwell Prince and illustrated by Martin Morazzo) first debuted in 2018 and follows a web of loosely connected stories that all link back to a mysterious ice cream man named Rick who possesses supernatural powers. He also has a nemesis named Caleb, a man who wears an all-black cowboy outfit and tries to foil all of Rick's plans. Needless to say, we're here for it.

The pic does not yet have a release date, though a live-action adaptation of the comic has been in the works since 2020. Quibi (RIP) had picked up a short-form series based on Ice Cream Man before ultimately shutting down and leaving the fate of the series dangling in the air. Prince is now set to executive produce the movie with Gough and Millar.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is in theaters now. Wednesday season 2 does not yet have a release date.