Almost 30 years on from the original, cult sci-fi horror The Faculty is getting a remake

Almost 30 years on from its release, sci-fi horror The Faculty is getting a remake.

Miramax announced the news via Variety on January 30, confirming that Robert Rodriguez, who directed the original, is set to produce while Drew Hancock, who's gearing up for the release of his debut feature Companion, has been charged with writing the script. Scream's Kevin Williamson, who penned the first film's screenplay, seems not to be involved.

Starring Salma Hayek, Famke Jenssen, Elijah Wood, Clea DuVall, Jordana Brewster, and Josh Hartnett, The Faculty centers on a bunch of high school students who become convinced their teachers have been taken over by aliens. Kids, eh? Though it's not hard to reach that conclusion, mind, after you witness a couple of 'em fatally forcing a parasite in the ear of one of their colleagues...

As more and more people are infected, the youngsters – a photographer, a cheerleader, a jock, a goth, and a drug dealer – set aside their differences to take on the otherworldly threat. Think 90210 meets Invasion of the Body Snatchers, with a lot of John Carpenter's The Thing thrown in for good measure.

The movie grossed an impressive $63.2 million from a $15 million budget, and has since cemented itself a cult classic with its wonky CGI, nostalgia-friendly '90s look, and grungey soundtrack.

While his horror-comedy Companion isn't even out in cinemas yet, Hancock already seems like a safe bet for Miramax given the overwhelming positive critical reception it's been getting. "HOLY CRAP! You're not prepared for #CompanionMovie! It's brilliant, twisted and wickedly funny," The Nerds of Color wrote recently . "A clever allegory on toxic relationships. BUT the less you know the better! Sophie Thatcher is *absolutely incredible*! I simply can't wait to tell you more soon!"

The twist-heavy flick, which boasts lead performances from The Boys' Jack Quaid and Yellowjackets' Sophie Thatcher and was produced by the team behind Barbarian, is currently rated 94% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

