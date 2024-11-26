Win a copy of Designing Terry Pratchett’s Discworld

Artist Paul Kidby first started working with Sir Terry Pratchett back in 1993, and following the death of fellow artist Josh Kirby in 2002, was responsible for the Discworld book jackets. Lavish new hardback Designing Terry Pratchett’s Discworld goes behind the scenes of that partnership, showing how the author’s universe was brought to life, with Kidby breaking down how key elements of the Discworld universe were visualised.

The final chapter is a particular treat: it offers details of numerous unfinished Pratchett stories and novels (some already public knowledge, others detailed for the first time here), alongside illustrations that give a flavour of what might have been.

