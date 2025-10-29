The Witcher showrunner defends controversial line from the season 4 trailer: "It's what our Geralt would say"

One particular line from The Witcher season 4 trailer sparked controversy online, but showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich has come out in defence of what she calls "kick-ass" dialogue.

The trailer, which Netflix released earlier this month, features a moment where Liam Hemsworth's Geralt says, "Let's fucking move!" as he marches into battle. "Geralt would never say this," reads one Reddit post with the clip attached, which has accumulated 11,000 upvotes on the site.

"You never know what's going to be controversial," Hissrich told Radio Times. "What I think is that line in the context of the battle that we're in, it makes total sense. It's also a kick-ass line, and I think it's one of those things that it's like, you may go, 'Oh, that's not what my Geralt would say.' Well, it is. It's what our Geralt would say. And in this moment, it suits it perfectly, so I'm eager for audiences to take those moments from the trailer and actually see them in the context of the scenes. And I think it works quite well."

The upcoming fourth season sees Hemsworth debut as Geralt after he took over the role of the White Wolf from Henry Cavill. "He had plans for other roles that he really wanted to commit himself to," Hissrich recently said of Cavill's departure. "And for us, you don't want to hold someone and force them to be doing something that they don't want to do. I think that's why it felt like a really symbiotic decision."

The latest installment will consist of eight episodes and see some other new faces join the cast alongside Hemsworth, including Laurence Fishburne as Regis, District 9's Sharlto Copley as Leo Bonhart and Rome's James Purefoy as Stefan Skellen.

The Witcher season 4 arrives on Netflix on October 30.